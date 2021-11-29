Transform Wealth LLC Sells 27,345 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $201.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $226.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

