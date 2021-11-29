Transform Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.22 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59.

