TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TSYHY opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $27.30.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
