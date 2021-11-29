TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSYHY opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $27.30.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.