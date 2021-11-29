TRH Financial LLC Buys 48,179 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.06 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.