TRH Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.4% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $231.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

