TRH Financial LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 7.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $357.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

