TRH Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TRH Financial LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 885.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 51,235 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WBA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $46.12. 36,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

