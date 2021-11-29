TRH Financial LLC Sells 5,296 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TRH Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 278,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,181. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

