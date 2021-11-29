TRH Financial LLC Sells 568 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TRH Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

NYSE GD opened at $194.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

