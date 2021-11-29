Tri Star Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for 2.2% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

