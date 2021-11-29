TrueFi Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. TrueFi has a market cap of $246.50 million and $10.87 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

