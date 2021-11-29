TrueFlip Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00235462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

