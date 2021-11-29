Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 46% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $164,776.94 and $3,258.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00089642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

