Truist Downgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Hold

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of BECN opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

