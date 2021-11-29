Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

