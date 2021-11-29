Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

