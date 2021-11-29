Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TGVSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TGVSF stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

