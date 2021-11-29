TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of TTEC worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TTEC by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $83.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,300 shares of company stock worth $3,413,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.