Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

TWKS stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

