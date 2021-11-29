Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,065,482 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

