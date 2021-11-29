two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Up 138.5% in November

two (NYSE:TWOA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TWOA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. TWO has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

TWO Company Profile

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

