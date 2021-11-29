U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USB. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

USB stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

