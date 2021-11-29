U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $88.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

