UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 88.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,690 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AVROBIO by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

