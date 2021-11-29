UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

HTLD opened at $17.22 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

