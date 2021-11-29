UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $327,000 in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 48.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FBMS opened at $39.15 on Monday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

