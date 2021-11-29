UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

AWH opened at $2.01 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

