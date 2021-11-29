UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GRC opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

