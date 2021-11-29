UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 83.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $797,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $194.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. Analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FREQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

