UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $754.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

