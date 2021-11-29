UBU Finance (UBU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160,455.58

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a market cap of $160,455.58 and approximately $25,221.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00234232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 11,150,696 coins and its circulating supply is 10,350,033 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

