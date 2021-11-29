uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.81 on Monday. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

