UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of UDR worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 278.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

