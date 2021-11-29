UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Investment analysts at Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $49.56. 158,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. UiPath has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

