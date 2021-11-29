Unibright (UBT) Market Capitalization Hits $281.88 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $281.88 million and $1.75 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00088698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

