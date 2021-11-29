Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $111,814.12 or 1.95177919 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $33.77 million and approximately $4,047.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00235462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

