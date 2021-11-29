Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

In other Unisys news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

