United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

UBSI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

