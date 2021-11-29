United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UUGRY. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

UUGRY stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

