UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $439.91 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

