UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.75-18.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.04 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

UNH stock traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.00. 4,078,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $425.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.32 and its 200-day moving average is $418.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $477.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

