Unitrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $356,534.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Unitrade has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $356,534.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00235706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00088484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

