Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,277 shares in the company, valued at $517,840,473.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,919,059 shares of company stock valued at $312,367,659. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

