Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 6.7%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.07 and last traded at $167.84. 284,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,840,473.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,919,059 shares of company stock valued at $312,367,659. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

