Upstart (UPST) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Upstart to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Upstart alerts:

This table compares Upstart and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 268.11 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 12.88

Upstart’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Upstart Competitors 42.25% -35.54% 3.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Upstart and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Upstart Competitors 362 1333 1610 58 2.41

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $270.78, suggesting a potential upside of 26.24%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Upstart beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.