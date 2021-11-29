USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get USD Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.