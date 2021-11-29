VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH opened at $196.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.56. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.