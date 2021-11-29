VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.