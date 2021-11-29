Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $165.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $159.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

