Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 270,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,697. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80.

